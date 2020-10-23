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Distilled water - may I please have your stories?
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69 views • October 23, 2020
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I would like your help in creating some content about distilled water.
I want to gather comments, self videos and video interviews of folks using distilled water - why they are using it, what they have noticed, and any specific health related stories so I cam compile them into a mini documentary to help other people fully understand why it is important.
Thank you so much for you help.
Contact form:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/contact-us/
I would like your help in creating some content about distilled water.
I want to gather comments, self videos and video interviews of folks using distilled water - why they are using it, what they have noticed, and any specific health related stories so I cam compile them into a mini documentary to help other people fully understand why it is important.
Thank you so much for you help.
Contact form:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/contact-us/
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