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Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Virology Expert, Exposes The Lies Of Lockdowns, Mask Mandates, Etc.
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41 views • November 25, 2020
Among many other comments Dr. Hodkinson states “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians, it’s outrageous, this is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.” "Masks are utterly useless."
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