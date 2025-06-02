LIST OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN ASSOCIATES NAMED IN LAWSUIT MUST BE UNSEALED ⚖ JUDGE RULES

List of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates named in lawsuit must be unsealed, judge rules #shorts





Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sYRvuO-1x6A





Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton were among more than 100 people named in legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein published last year.





The disclosure of the court files included the names of victims, friends and associates of the sex offender and Ghislaine Maxwell – although many others will have no direct link to Epstein.





The millionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex. While awaiting trial, he killed himself in his jail cell in 2019.





The legal documents relate to a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell in 2015 and were published under a judge’s order on Wednesday.





The documents were released in three tranches in January 2024 and did not shed much new light on the case, including many names that had already previously been made public.





The list also included the name of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17, something the prince has strenuously denied, as well as members of her family and various associates. Giuffre died by suicide on Saturday 26 April 2025 at the age of 41 at her home in Neergabby, Australia.





Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.





Prince Andrew appears prominently, with the documents mentioning a previously reported accusation that he groped Johanna Sjoberg (which he denies). Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are also named, with neither accused of wrongdoing.





Judges, court staff and legal representatives are not included [and thus, the list is INCOMPLETE 🤓 VfB].





