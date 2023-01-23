Create New Account
Xi Jinping not only did not vaccinate himself and his entire family, but asked everyone around him not to do so
90 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p25z8wj699e

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Xi Jinping not only did not vaccinate himself and his entire family, but asked everyone around him not to do so. The people working in the Zhong Nan Pit are using the prescription of the New Federal State of China.


01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】习近平不仅自己和全家没有接种疫苗，而且要求身边的人都不要接种。中南坑工作的人员都在使用新中国联邦的药方。



