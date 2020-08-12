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FLIP FLOP KAMALA HARRIS ON HER HERITAGE
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108 views • August 12, 2020
Apparently, fibs are OK as long as they push the narrative -- or dupe the public.
Kamala Harris is one of those who will selectively disclose and use her heritage -- real or fabricated -- to use for her political advantage.
Here it is in her own words...
Kamala Harris is one of those who will selectively disclose and use her heritage -- real or fabricated -- to use for her political advantage.
Here it is in her own words...
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