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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1101 - Eric Brantley - Eric is remembered
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10 views • June 22, 2021
Eric had just finished his shift as a bartender and was walking to his car, when the group, who had been driving around searching for victims, pulled up to him. Murphy and Green got out and shot Eric multiples times in the head and torso, before fleeing the scene.
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