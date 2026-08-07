He that endureth to the end shall be saved (2)

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 17, 2026.





In Matthew 10:22, God manifested in the flesh, Immanuel, Yeshua, Jesus Christ says: And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.





In these end times, as God’s people, we must carry on through, despite hardships or trials that come our way. Why must we go through hardships and trials?





Through much tribulation, God is perfecting us to His likeness, to reflect the image and likeness of Christ Who is without sin. We must also go through trials, some of us must go through very intense trials so that we reflect the righteousness of Christ. Altogether, as followers of Christ, we must reflect the image, likeness of Christ, in other words, His righteousness since Christ committed no sin. So must we.





In speaking of tribulation, in Matthew 5:11, Christ warns us: Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Christ later adds in Matthew 10:22: And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.





Many Christians shall suffer great persecution because they will not worship the Vatican beast’s pope, nor its image of the 501c3 government registered churches linked to the US government in the same way the roman catholic church is linked to the Vatican beast to create that church and state union, and they will not accept the mark of the Vatican beast.





In 1923, the Vatican beast stated the following about its mark:





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





The babylonian roman catholic church is above the Bible? Notice that the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, admits that its MARK is Sunday observance.





Don’t let trials, affliction, persecutions or being reviled by your accusers separate you from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.





Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 13:7: Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.





Whatever affliction, abusive treatment and persecution coming your way as a faithful and obedient follower of Christ, remain strong in your faith in Christ and endure to the end and thou shalt be saved as you will see and be with Christ’s in the clouds of heaven at His glorious return...and you will spend eternal life with God and He will give thee a crown of life.





Praise be to the Most High God Who lives forever.





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