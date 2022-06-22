Where Is Alex Jones? Lost In Biden’s Broken America

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Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show while Alex is trapped in travel hell as Biden's economic plan to crush America wreaks havoc across the nation.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-more-vaccine-injured-pilots-speak-out-as-groups-pressure-airlines-regulators-to-end-mandates/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/treasury-sec-yellen-insists-recession-not-inevitable-inflation-likely-to-come-down/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-great-crash-of-2022/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/in-defense-of-defaulting-on-the-national-debt/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bidens-gas-money-giveaway-would-only-make-things-worse/