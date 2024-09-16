Trust the MSM, Trust the Science 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Yuval Noah Harari: "Most information is junk. Most of it is lies, fake news, conspiracy theories, delusions, illusions, because this is very cheap and easy to produce."
"And you have these rare gems of truth, which are very costly to produce, and how do we find them? This is the job of institutions like journalism, like scientific institutions."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/