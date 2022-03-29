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La optogenética es una nueva técnica que permite controlar las neuronas.
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34 views • March 29, 2022
Curioso que tanta gente no relacione estás tecnologías que nos empiezan a vender, con lo descubierto (usando microRAMAN) en las vacunas, y lo dicho por el FEM sobre sus planes transhumanistas de mente colmena.
Fuente: Interfaz neurona grafeno
Fuente: Mapeo Cerebro grafeno
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
Fuente: Interfaz neurona grafeno
Fuente: Mapeo Cerebro grafeno
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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