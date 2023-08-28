BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates: People Who Resist ‘mRNA Tsunami’ Will Be Excluded From Society
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
2771 views • August 28, 2023

- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.Experimental mRNA jabs are set to replace all of our medicines, according to Bill Gates and the globalist elite, who are warning that we will be forced to take hundreds of mRNA jabs every year if we wish to participate in society.


Despite the legions of people who have died suddenly or suffered devastating health consequences, Bill Gates and the globalists are touting the mRNA Covid jabs as a huge success.


According to Big Pharma executives “there is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines” including for heart disease and cancer, which just so happen to be the two main problems caused by mRNA jabs in the first place.


Join us as we expose those responsible for this crime against humanity and help us spread the word so their wicked plans do not come to fruition.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
depopulationcrimes against humanityagenda 2030bill gatesanthony faucimrnaglobalist elitewef world economic forummrna medicinesexperimental jabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whole-Food Carbohydrates May Reduce Inflammation, Nutritionists Say

Whole-Food Carbohydrates May Reduce Inflammation, Nutritionists Say

Coco Somers
Ten-Minute Slow Run Boosts Focus and Mood, Small Study Finds

Ten-Minute Slow Run Boosts Focus and Mood, Small Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Strength Training at 70: What Research Shows About Late-Start Gains

Strength Training at 70: What Research Shows About Late-Start Gains

Petra Stone
Study Finds Higher Daily Step Count Tied to Lower Death Risk, Independent of Walking Speed

Study Finds Higher Daily Step Count Tied to Lower Death Risk, Independent of Walking Speed

Morgan S. Verity
Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Petra Stone
Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy