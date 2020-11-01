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Tweet Series Day 45 (Nov 1, 2020)
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8 views • December 17, 2020
Hello Everybody, this election is the most important in our history. You make the choice. I know you hear a lot of things in the media. It is not what they say when they report a story, it is what they do not say. If they said what was really going on, you would see that our President has not been ‘racist’ until 2015. A lot of great leaders in our day carry a big stick. Our current one is no exception. When he is in the boardroom, it’s game over. We owe him a ton of gratitude. He erased a lot of errors as soon as he got into office. Our economy was thriving until the Virus came, and we had to retreat. Now you have two ways of thinking: people who are scared of their own shadow, and people who want to work again. People who are scared may have health conditions which is understandable. Others just subconsciously want America to fail. Do you even get that? The war in the late 60’s started to divide us all, and now we are two nations together as one. We need to unify again. The Democrat Party of the 1970s with proud union leadership does not exist anymore. 2020’s version is a very sad state of affairs who do not have America’s best interest at heart, and it is just so sad. Luckily, we can vote for a man with enormous integrity. A man who gave up everything to lead our Government through one of the most trying times in history. Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, you have my vote all the way. And @Mike_Pence is Awesome too!
Note—Play Lee Greenwood "God Bless the U.S.A.”
https://youtu.be/Q65KZIqay4E; Thank you @realDonaldTrump #GodBlessAmerica
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. My name is not important and I am a big sports fan. My love of the game has gone away in 2020. There is one simple reason. I do not want to see Politics when I am watching a sporting event. The two do not mix. I can give you plenty of reasons why. I would like to appeal to one man who I thought would be playing my Chicago Bears today at Soldier Field, but alas he is injured. But if he listening, I would like to have his ear for a second.
Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @CantGuarMike. He is a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. He is the best Wide Receiver in the NFL when healthy, and he is one of the most exciting players period. I’m appealing to him for a few reasons that I can explain later. I just want athletes to see where sports fans are coming from. A lot of us work long hours and just want to watch a sporting event without being reminded of what is going on in the world. #MichaelThomas, please sign my petition that I have attached to here. If that is not reason enough, then please I will go on.
I’m not done, Hello fellow Sports Fans, This doesn’t count. It has been a tumultuous 2020. We think that we have been through a lot this year, well put yourself in the Athlete’s shoes. They have had their whole world upside down. Plus, people are discounting their opinions, just because they are athletes. Well, I’ll tell you what @ClayTravis, it doesn’t matter if these Athletes didn’t vote, don’t plan on voting, don’t go to class or got lousy grades. I am coining the phrase #SportsSavvy. These athletes are at the top of their profession. Can anyone listening say that they are at the top of theirs? I love and respect them, and they are my sports heroes because they poured their heart and soul into what they do. They became the best and are in an exclusive fraternity. Plus, with what is going on in today’s universities, if they had a younger sibling, I would advise these athletes to tell the younger ones DON’T GO TO CLASS AT ALL. Just go to the weight room, meet your friends for lunch, then go to Football field. Screw these Marxist teachers and their division. Can you believe it’s 2020, and I am rebelling against EDUCATION? That’s how far we have fallen as a society in 2020. Make sure that if you are a sports fan, after the game, a reporter asks an athlete their opinion on what is going on, that we give them our full attention. We should know what experiences these athletes have gone through to get to the top and what their world views are. In fact, their opinion should mean more than others because of how far they have gotten. We can all disagree all day, but we should at least listen to their opinion. I hope this clears things up in order for @cantguardmike to sign my petition. Have a great day.
Note—Play Clip from Seinfeld “You Gotta Love Sports”
https://youtu.be/T2nSzrnuuPU; #Sports
Note—Attach Sports Petition
Note—Play Lee Greenwood "God Bless the U.S.A.”
https://youtu.be/Q65KZIqay4E; Thank you @realDonaldTrump #GodBlessAmerica
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. My name is not important and I am a big sports fan. My love of the game has gone away in 2020. There is one simple reason. I do not want to see Politics when I am watching a sporting event. The two do not mix. I can give you plenty of reasons why. I would like to appeal to one man who I thought would be playing my Chicago Bears today at Soldier Field, but alas he is injured. But if he listening, I would like to have his ear for a second.
Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @CantGuarMike. He is a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. He is the best Wide Receiver in the NFL when healthy, and he is one of the most exciting players period. I’m appealing to him for a few reasons that I can explain later. I just want athletes to see where sports fans are coming from. A lot of us work long hours and just want to watch a sporting event without being reminded of what is going on in the world. #MichaelThomas, please sign my petition that I have attached to here. If that is not reason enough, then please I will go on.
I’m not done, Hello fellow Sports Fans, This doesn’t count. It has been a tumultuous 2020. We think that we have been through a lot this year, well put yourself in the Athlete’s shoes. They have had their whole world upside down. Plus, people are discounting their opinions, just because they are athletes. Well, I’ll tell you what @ClayTravis, it doesn’t matter if these Athletes didn’t vote, don’t plan on voting, don’t go to class or got lousy grades. I am coining the phrase #SportsSavvy. These athletes are at the top of their profession. Can anyone listening say that they are at the top of theirs? I love and respect them, and they are my sports heroes because they poured their heart and soul into what they do. They became the best and are in an exclusive fraternity. Plus, with what is going on in today’s universities, if they had a younger sibling, I would advise these athletes to tell the younger ones DON’T GO TO CLASS AT ALL. Just go to the weight room, meet your friends for lunch, then go to Football field. Screw these Marxist teachers and their division. Can you believe it’s 2020, and I am rebelling against EDUCATION? That’s how far we have fallen as a society in 2020. Make sure that if you are a sports fan, after the game, a reporter asks an athlete their opinion on what is going on, that we give them our full attention. We should know what experiences these athletes have gone through to get to the top and what their world views are. In fact, their opinion should mean more than others because of how far they have gotten. We can all disagree all day, but we should at least listen to their opinion. I hope this clears things up in order for @cantguardmike to sign my petition. Have a great day.
Note—Play Clip from Seinfeld “You Gotta Love Sports”
https://youtu.be/T2nSzrnuuPU; #Sports
Note—Attach Sports Petition
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