Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SEEKING THE KINGDOM OF GOD LUKE 12:22-59
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
104 Subscribers
4 views
Published Wednesday

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 12:22-59.

Jesus had just spoken of the danger of riches. Then he spoke to his disciples, who had few possessions. They must not worry about what their body needed, like food and clothes. There are more important things in life than these things. Jesus was not telling them to forget their responsibilities and not to think about the future. He was warning them not to worry.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au 

Keywords
jesus christalmighty goddo not worry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket