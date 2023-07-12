SEEKING THE KINGDOM OF GOD LUKE 12:22-59

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 12:22-59.

Jesus had just spoken of the danger of riches. Then he spoke to his disciples, who had few possessions. They must not worry about what their body needed, like food and clothes. There are more important things in life than these things. Jesus was not telling them to forget their responsibilities and not to think about the future. He was warning them not to worry.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au