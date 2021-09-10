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EP 2605-8AM DOCUMENTS REVEAL: ENOUGH EVIDENCE EXISTS TO INDICT FAUCI FOR MURDER
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61 views • September 10, 2021
EP 2605-8AM DOCUMENTS REVEAL: ENOUGH EVIDENCE EXISTS TO INDICT FAUCI FOR MURDER  
 
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been accused by critics of lying after newly released documents appear to contradict his claims that the National Institute of Health did not fund gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan lab.
Senator Rand Paul led the criticism against Fauci on Tuesday after the documents, obtained by The Intercept, detailed grants given to EcoHealth Alliance — the nonprofit that funneled federal funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bat coronavirus research.
Included in the trove of documents is a previously unpublished grant proposal that EcoHealth Alliance, which is run by Peter Daszak, filed with Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
Fauci has repeatedly insisted that NIH funding of the Wuhan lab does not constitute as “gain-of-function” research.
“Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again. And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan,” Sen. Paul tweeted after the documents were made public.
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