Dr. Joel Wallach: Thrive On!: Navigating Digestive Health After Gallbladder Removal DWD 1/9/25

Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:
This episode explores the challenges and triumphs of living without a gallbladder. We'll discuss common post-cholecystectomy issues, Nutritional supplementation and dietary adjustments, and coping strategies to help listeners thrive after gallbladder removal.
So tune in!!!!
The wonderful, the amazing, the dedicated Dr. Joel Wallach is top form today on the show showing us all the enormous volume of knowledge that he has acquired over the years which he now pours out for our benefit.
Dr. Wallach gives us insight into what the Gallbladder is and the vital function that it performs within our bodies. What Bile does and it helps our health.
He emphasizes the importance of getting off the bad foods and to supplement with the 90 essential nutrients. One of the bad foods Dr. Wallach mentions is Peanuts. Hear what he has to say.
Today Dr. Wallach fields questions on;
What supplement protocol would you recommend for someone with digestive issues and does not have a Gallbladder.
A Labrador with Diabetes.
A gentleman breaking out in Hives.
A daughter with Cushing's disease and weight gain.
The new Youngevity Rise & Restore.
A gentleman with traumatic Brain injury from a car accident.
Type two Diabetes and Neuropathy in the hands.
A 100 year old lady suffering from dizziness.
A gentleman with an eye flooding issue and is Diabetic.
A lady with a broken bone in the Groin from a fall.
A lady with Hypercalcemia.
Healthy Body Start Pak™ 3.0
https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/healthy-body-start-pak-3-0-detail?uid=102731242
Ultimate Enzymes® - 120 capsules
https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/digestion/ultimate-enzymes-120-capsules-detail?uid=102731242
Digestive Support and Detox
https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/digestion?uid=102731242
i26 Hyperimmune Egg
https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/i26-hyperimmune-egg?uid=102731242
