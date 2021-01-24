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Yale Epidemiologist: Dr. Fauci & FDA Have Caused the 'Deaths of Hundreds of Thousands of Americans' (MIRRORED)
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1344 views • January 24, 2021
Yale Epidemiologist: Dr. Fauci & FDA Have Caused the 'Deaths of Hundreds of Thousands of Americans' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jim Hoft at:-
https://youtu.be/lV-KeieI2s8
HUGE! Noted Yale Epidemiologist: Dr. Fauci and FDA Have Caused the 'Deaths of Hundreds of Thousands of Americans' that Could Have been Saved by HCQ
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jim Hoft at:-
https://youtu.be/lV-KeieI2s8
HUGE! Noted Yale Epidemiologist: Dr. Fauci and FDA Have Caused the 'Deaths of Hundreds of Thousands of Americans' that Could Have been Saved by HCQ
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