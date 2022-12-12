【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】10/16/2022 After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party, Xi Adopted the Former Soviet Union Stalin Model

https://gnews.org/articles/481713
摘要：After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party, Xi came to power to establish the Council of State Security and deployed the inner circle to critical posts and hold power firmly in his hands. In the 19th National Congress, Xi revised the constitution. He will use the hands of Wang and Meng to get rid of the dissidents and then eliminates these two people at any time.
