Employer Granted Extended Leave To Protestor In Support Of NFSC Protests
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/674191

Summary：The protests against Pacific Alliance Group (PAG) and Paul Hastings LLP by the New Federal State of China (NFSC) entered their 46th day on January 4. Xiongqi 雄七, a fellow fighter on the front lines of the protest, was interviewed by the reporting team via live broadcast.

