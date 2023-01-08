Employer Granted Extended Leave To Protestor In Support Of NFSC Protests

https://gnews.org/articles/674191
Summary：The protests against Pacific Alliance Group (PAG) and Paul Hastings LLP by the New Federal State of China (NFSC) entered their 46th day on January 4. Xiongqi 雄七, a fellow fighter on the front lines of the protest, was interviewed by the reporting team via live broadcast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.