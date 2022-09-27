Andrew Tate Speaks

I don't agree with everything he says but I do agree he is a positive voice to all the men feeling beat down by a society who considers them "toxic" by gender. He is a voice of reason, truth and of facts....I wanted to share this one with you all :)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.