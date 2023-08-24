Create New Account
Are Christians Morons Because They Take Everything on Faith? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
What does the Bible REALLY say about "taking it on faith"? Are Christians morons because they do that? As a former atheist, that was basically my catch phrase, until I found out what the Bible actually said on the subject. I was surprised to say the least; check out the video to find out more...


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions.

