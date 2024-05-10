Special Report: Lauwers/Baldwin Deceive Voters

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch reports on the recent petition signing event which was held at the Wales Township Hall by Senator Dan Lauwers regarding large-scale wind and solar operations. Jorja Baldwin, St. Clair County Commissioner was also at the event, who was involved in the Ft. Gratiot solar farm controversy this past year.





Eileen shares what Wales Township Supervisor, Liz Masters, had to say when she learned that Lauwers and Baldwin were at this event.





For more information about the Fort Gratiot Solar Farm controversy click on the link https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/residents-object-proposed-900-acre-solar-farm-in-fort-gratiot/





