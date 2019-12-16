BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Americans are depressed and suicidal What's the hope for happiness?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
83 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 16, 2019
On December 12, 2019, the FCC approved a proposal for a nationwide suicide prevention hotline in the USA using the number '988'). Suicide is that nation's 10th leading cause of death. A Harris poll reveals 72% of Americans experience loneliness. Michael Synder claims Americans are lonely, miserable, and depressed. He claims that this is a legacy of a society that has rejected family, faith, and patriotism, but instead embraces an immoral anti-God agenda. Was immorality and societal decline prophesied? Where can people find the truth? Is there any good news? What about the gospel of the kingdom of God? Do scriptures offer a way to prevent suicide? What are some scriptures that give hope about being happy? Can the Ten Commandments help? What is the meaning of human life? What about love? Will you be able to give love throughout eternity and lead a happy life now? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.

In this video, he referred to the following five free books that can be found online through links at www.ccog.org:

Is God’s Existence Logical? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf

The Ten Commandments URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/TenCommandments.pdf

Gospel of the Kingdom of God URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf

Is God Calling You? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/IsGodCallingYou.pdf

Christians: Ambassadors for the Kingdom of God, Biblical instructions on living as a Christian URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ChristianAmbassadors.pdf

The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
Keywords
meaning of lifesuicidedepressiontruthreligionhappiness10 commandmentsgood news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov &#8220;torture house&#8221; while the unit faces no charges

Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov “torture house” while the unit faces no charges

Cassie B.
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy