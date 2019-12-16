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Americans are depressed and suicidal What's the hope for happiness?
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6 views • December 16, 2019
On December 12, 2019, the FCC approved a proposal for a nationwide suicide prevention hotline in the USA using the number '988'). Suicide is that nation's 10th leading cause of death. A Harris poll reveals 72% of Americans experience loneliness. Michael Synder claims Americans are lonely, miserable, and depressed. He claims that this is a legacy of a society that has rejected family, faith, and patriotism, but instead embraces an immoral anti-God agenda. Was immorality and societal decline prophesied? Where can people find the truth? Is there any good news? What about the gospel of the kingdom of God? Do scriptures offer a way to prevent suicide? What are some scriptures that give hope about being happy? Can the Ten Commandments help? What is the meaning of human life? What about love? Will you be able to give love throughout eternity and lead a happy life now? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
In this video, he referred to the following five free books that can be found online through links at www.ccog.org:
Is God’s Existence Logical? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf
The Ten Commandments URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/TenCommandments.pdf
Gospel of the Kingdom of God URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf
Is God Calling You? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/IsGodCallingYou.pdf
Christians: Ambassadors for the Kingdom of God, Biblical instructions on living as a Christian URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ChristianAmbassadors.pdf
The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
In this video, he referred to the following five free books that can be found online through links at www.ccog.org:
Is God’s Existence Logical? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf
The Ten Commandments URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/TenCommandments.pdf
Gospel of the Kingdom of God URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf
Is God Calling You? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/IsGodCallingYou.pdf
Christians: Ambassadors for the Kingdom of God, Biblical instructions on living as a Christian URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ChristianAmbassadors.pdf
The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
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