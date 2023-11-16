Create New Account
American Reporters Kidnapped in Mexico for Reporting on Invasion
Rick Langley
904 Subscribers
73 views
Published 20 hours ago

Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.com/

joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the volatility of the border invasion that got 2 American reporters kidnapped in Mexico

kidnappedborder invasionmichael yonamerican reportersin mexicofor reporting on invasion

