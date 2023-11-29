Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Preacher: satan changes the name of sin to make it more acceptable
channel image
Follower of Christ777
416 Subscribers
51 views
Published a day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to BlackConservative

A preacher who calls a spade, a spade. He speaks on how satan and his supporters are redefining several sins to more tolerant wording hoping to hide the sin...but it still remains sin.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christsatansinyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spirits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket