X22 REPORT Ep. 3024b - [D]s Trying To Regain Power, The Path Forward Is Being Set, Think Precedent, Do Not Fear

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3024b - March 20, 2023

[D]s Trying To Regain Power, The Path Forward Is Being Set, Think Precedent, Do Not Fear

The [DS] is panicking, all assets deployed to get Trump, they are now trying to create chaos and a civil war. They want the Trump supporters on the street so they can infiltrate the protest. Trump has been baiting them this entire time, he controlled the narrative and now he is pushing them to arrest him to set a precedent to be used later on, to arrest the former Presidents of the US. Do not fear the patriots are in control, Flags out.

