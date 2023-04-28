LGBTQ Global Agenda: German Authorities Taking Child From Parents

German police taking away this child from his muslim family after his school reported that the family was teaching the child that transgenderism and LGBT stuff isn’t accepted in Islam....
source: [email protected]
Comment: This scene will be soon happening in America. No doubt about it. The Education School System is a branch of the Government and United Nations. Sending your kids to their school grooming camps is total insanity.
