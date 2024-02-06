Create New Account
Hundreds of Israeli Protesters Storm Karm Abu Salem Crossing and BLOCK Humanitarian AID Trucks from Entering Gaza - this morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

NOW: Hundreds of Israeli Protesters Storm Karm Abu Salem Crossing and Block Humanitarian Aid Trucks from Entering Gaza 

Clashes between police and the protesters have reportedly kicked off at the border check point. (Channel 12)

israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

