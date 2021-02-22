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Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution in the WORLD [20.02.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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72 views • February 22, 2021
Yes, the same sick perverted sexually derailed satanic societie takes place in Denmark to, Politicians who take drugs and fuck out to the right and left and Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile....
But no one talks about it, everything is accepted and no one is held accountable and the Elite at the Judicial System hold hands over each other. "Silence gives consent" - Plato

Facts:
- Denmark the first country in the World to release porn.
- Denmark the world's mecca for child pornography.
- Child pornography legally in Denmark for 11 years.
- Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile

Verifacation Proof:
FRIHED ELLER FASCISME? [PÆDOFILI] DEMO COPENHAGEN, DENMARK 02.12.2020
Links under video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/

Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution - This film exposes the disgusting perversity and depravity of the renowned doctor Alfred Kinsey who sparked the sexual revolution in America and whose "work" single handedly led to the laws concerning sex crimes in America being minimalized for rapists and pedophiles. See the shocking evidence and eye witness testimony that Kinsey actually trained pedophiles to record the responses of the children they raped, all in the name of "science".

All credit for this video goes to Good Fight Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodfightministries

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Origins+of+the+Sexual+Revolution
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Satanic%20Origins%20of%20the%20Sexual%20Revolution

255 views • Feb 20, 2021
Christian Video Vault
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https://youtu.be/svgnG5ZzlpI

Good Fight Ministries
110K subscribers
Welcome to the official channel of Good Fight Ministries and Pastor Joe Schimmel. We are an evangelical Christian ministry exposing the lies being propagated through entertainment, media, and pop culture. Our video exposés are some of the most watched films in the world!
Follow us everywhere: https://allmylinks.com/goodfight
https://www.youtube.com/user/goodfightministries
Location: United States
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Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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