© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution in the WORLD [20.02.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • February 22, 2021
Yes, the same sick perverted sexually derailed satanic societie takes place in Denmark to, Politicians who take drugs and fuck out to the right and left and Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile....
But no one talks about it, everything is accepted and no one is held accountable and the Elite at the Judicial System hold hands over each other. "Silence gives consent" - Plato
Facts:
- Denmark the first country in the World to release porn.
- Denmark the world's mecca for child pornography.
- Child pornography legally in Denmark for 11 years.
- Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile
Verifacation Proof:
FRIHED ELLER FASCISME? [PÆDOFILI] DEMO COPENHAGEN, DENMARK 02.12.2020
Links under video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution - This film exposes the disgusting perversity and depravity of the renowned doctor Alfred Kinsey who sparked the sexual revolution in America and whose "work" single handedly led to the laws concerning sex crimes in America being minimalized for rapists and pedophiles. See the shocking evidence and eye witness testimony that Kinsey actually trained pedophiles to record the responses of the children they raped, all in the name of "science".
All credit for this video goes to Good Fight Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodfightministries
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Origins+of+the+Sexual+Revolution
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Satanic%20Origins%20of%20the%20Sexual%20Revolution
255 views • Feb 20, 2021
Christian Video Vault
5.33K subscribers
https://youtu.be/svgnG5ZzlpI
Good Fight Ministries
110K subscribers
Welcome to the official channel of Good Fight Ministries and Pastor Joe Schimmel. We are an evangelical Christian ministry exposing the lies being propagated through entertainment, media, and pop culture. Our video exposés are some of the most watched films in the world!
Follow us everywhere: https://allmylinks.com/goodfight
https://www.youtube.com/user/goodfightministries
Location: United States
https://www.facebook.com/GoodFightMinistries/
https://www.goodfight.org/
https://www.instagram.com/goodfightministries/
https://twitter.com/goodfightmin
But no one talks about it, everything is accepted and no one is held accountable and the Elite at the Judicial System hold hands over each other. "Silence gives consent" - Plato
Facts:
- Denmark the first country in the World to release porn.
- Denmark the world's mecca for child pornography.
- Child pornography legally in Denmark for 11 years.
- Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile
Verifacation Proof:
FRIHED ELLER FASCISME? [PÆDOFILI] DEMO COPENHAGEN, DENMARK 02.12.2020
Links under video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution - This film exposes the disgusting perversity and depravity of the renowned doctor Alfred Kinsey who sparked the sexual revolution in America and whose "work" single handedly led to the laws concerning sex crimes in America being minimalized for rapists and pedophiles. See the shocking evidence and eye witness testimony that Kinsey actually trained pedophiles to record the responses of the children they raped, all in the name of "science".
All credit for this video goes to Good Fight Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodfightministries
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Origins+of+the+Sexual+Revolution
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Satanic%20Origins%20of%20the%20Sexual%20Revolution
255 views • Feb 20, 2021
Christian Video Vault
5.33K subscribers
https://youtu.be/svgnG5ZzlpI
Good Fight Ministries
110K subscribers
Welcome to the official channel of Good Fight Ministries and Pastor Joe Schimmel. We are an evangelical Christian ministry exposing the lies being propagated through entertainment, media, and pop culture. Our video exposés are some of the most watched films in the world!
Follow us everywhere: https://allmylinks.com/goodfight
https://www.youtube.com/user/goodfightministries
Location: United States
https://www.facebook.com/GoodFightMinistries/
https://www.goodfight.org/
https://www.instagram.com/goodfightministries/
https://twitter.com/goodfightmin
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.