Eric Holder Involved? "Gen. Flynn Will Be Exonerated This Week" It Was A Fraud...A Setup 1903-9A

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Episode #1903 - Monday - April 27, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/gvTmmhlx3t4
Maria Bartiromo reported Sunday evening that according to her sources, General Flynn will be “completely exonerated this week.” “Breaking News: sources tell me General Flynn will be completely exonerated this week. Eric Holder, left a corrupt life in public office and returned to the law firm Covington. While at Covington, lawyers from his firm represented General Mike Flynn and requested dirt on President Trump while withholding important information from General Flynn. It needs to be asked. Was Eric Holder involved? Eric Holder Involved? “Gen. Flynn Will Be Completely Exonerated This Week” It Was A Total Fraud…A Setup – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/UYjN30qB1R4
https://twitter.com/MariaBartiromo/status/1254518803888734217
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