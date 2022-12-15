Why did Viganò call out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Dec 14, 2022





In this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall explores why former Vatican nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates as leaders of the wicked agenda to create a one-world government according to secular humanist ideals.





Viganò teaches that Soros, Schwab, and Bill Gates have used their billions to situate a "Great Reset" – a global effort to undermine Christians, the traditional family, and virtue. We will also explore Archbishop VIganò's Christ-centered solution to this global crisis.





