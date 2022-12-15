Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why did Viganò call out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates?
93 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec 14, 2022


In this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall explores why former Vatican nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates as leaders of the wicked agenda to create a one-world government according to secular humanist ideals.


Viganò teaches that Soros, Schwab, and Bill Gates have used their billions to situate a "Great Reset" – a global effort to undermine Christians, the traditional family, and virtue. We will also explore Archbishop VIganò's Christ-centered solution to this global crisis.


Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Ant!christ and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


#Vigano #DrTaylorMarshall #klausschwab #BillGates #DrTaylorMarshallPodcast #Christianity #News #Politics #TaylorMarshall


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkBPJOwvgUs


Keywords
familychristianreligioncatholicgeorge sorosbill gatessecularwickedglobal crisisarchbishopone-world governmentvirtueviganoklaus schwabgreat resethumanistdr taylor marshallundermine christianschrist-centered solution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket