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Unidentified Submerged Objects, Undersea Bases And More
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73 views • September 29, 2021
Tonight, Dave and Brian talked about USOs (Unidentified Submerged Objects) and how they fit into the whole schema of the UFO reality. We talked about how they travel through the water, possible different devices that they might use to navigate in lakes and the sea. We also talked about possible USO bases around the world and the use of Google Earth to find these places. We branched off into other areas of discussion but focused mainly on USOs this episode
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