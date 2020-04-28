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Light Codes for 5G Immunity
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682 views • April 28, 2020
This is a silent light code download, made in conjunction with our 'Higher Self', that is designed to give us a shielding effect from the lower 5G frequencies, and their effects upon us... Please either watch or play through, (it lasts for approx 18 minutes, and contains flashing lights), to ensure that you receive the full download...
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