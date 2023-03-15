Here’s Why Farmers No Longer Plant Cover Crops

Why don't farmers use cover crops anymore? 🙅‍♂️

In this video, Mitch Hunter, the Associate Director of Forever Green Initiative and Adjunct Assistant Professor at The University of Minnesota, explains why farmers no longer plant cover crops. 👇

According to Mitch, farmers no longer practice planting cover crops due to the widespread use of chemicals that can provide SIMILAR functions such as providing fertility and suppressing weeds, without costing too much money, time, and labor that come with cover crops. 🌿

