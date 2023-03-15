Create New Account
Here’s Why Farmers No Longer Plant Cover Crops
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 18 hours ago |

Why don't farmers use cover crops anymore? 🙅‍♂️

In this video, Mitch Hunter, the Associate Director of Forever Green Initiative and Adjunct Assistant Professor at The University of Minnesota, explains why farmers no longer plant cover crops. 👇

According to Mitch, farmers no longer practice planting cover crops due to the widespread use of chemicals that can provide SIMILAR functions such as providing fertility and suppressing weeds, without costing too much money, time, and labor that come with cover crops. 🌿

To learn more about Mitch and his work, visit https://forevergreen.umn.edu/!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
fertilityweedscover crop

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
