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Flat-Earth December Capricorn
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41 views • December 12, 2019
Here is a simple test that anyone can do to confirm whether Earth is flat or is a ball.
If you want to learn more about flat-earth, here is a link to my book. I get into the common criticisms of flat-earth and the dark forces that are behind the ball-earth lie.
https://www.amazon.com/Those-Just-Cartoons-Earth-Ball/dp/1733088601/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=those+are+just+cartoons&qid=1558806851&s=books&sr=1-1-catcorr
If you want to learn more about flat-earth, here is a link to my book. I get into the common criticisms of flat-earth and the dark forces that are behind the ball-earth lie.
https://www.amazon.com/Those-Just-Cartoons-Earth-Ball/dp/1733088601/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=those+are+just+cartoons&qid=1558806851&s=books&sr=1-1-catcorr
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