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How To Avoid Injection & Mask Mandates in School
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163 views • September 08, 2021
In this episode of Conversations that Matter, VAXXED associate producer and longtime vaccine researcher and activist Tia Severino joins The New American magazine's Alex Newman explains how parents can protect their children from mandated vaccines and even face-mask mandates. Severino explains that her own children were injured by vaccines, and breaks down how much damage government schools did to her children. She urges all parents to protect their children from state-sponsored indoctrination and injections, before it's too late.
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