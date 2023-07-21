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Russian Navy Prepares to Sink Ships in Black Sea
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367 views • July 21, 2023

While the political circus in America distracts the attention of the American public, a genuine world war is intensifying in Eastern Europe. Days ago, Russia vowed to sink ships in the Black Sea if it suspects the vessels are transporting military weapons and ammo to the Ukrainian army.  In return, the Ukrainian military vowed to sink civilian ships enroute to Russia. Is anybody paying attention to the worsening political and military conditions between NATO and Russia?


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/21/23


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russiatrunewsww3world war 3ukrainemitt romneypolandrick wilesdoc burkhartbelarusblack searussian navysink shipshot dog dayimpreachmenttrump trail
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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