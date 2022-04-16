VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS kills man in front of wife and 2 girls

@chantellewattphoto2 months agoThe father of my children died. Dropped dead. In front of them. At 2 and 6 years old they lost their daddy. Traumatically. They will live almost their entire lives without one of two people who loved them most. Without one of two people every kid deserves to grow up with. Brandon’s death shook our community. Continues to shake it. It’s about to rumble it more. I have been very open about every aspect of it. From posting 12 hours after his death, to continuing to share our story, and all aspects of my journey through grief. You, the community, have encouraged everything about this. This will be the biggest thing I share. Listen closely. Brandon died of Lymphohistiocitic myocarditis. This was determined by the Ontario Coroner’s Office at Kingston General Hospital. Because of the absolute shock of a healthy, active 34 year old man dropping dead, his body was sent to Kingston for a full and extensive autopsy. The results can take several months, and I have just recently received the full report (which had to be formally requested). When they eventually gave the cause of death, it shocked both the local coroner and our family doctor. It was assumed he died of a cardiomyopathy — a genetic condition that he would have been born with and gone undiagnosed. This was not the case. Lymphohistiocitic myocarditis is caused by a virus. His heart was extensively damaged. There was so much scar tissue, that it literally couldn’t pump another beat. I had no chance at reviving him. The official report states that his entire heart was damaged — not one ventricle or one area — top to bottom damaged. Fully attacked, for multiple months. Brandon did not have covid. His work supplied rapid tests and we had done several throughout summer and fall. The virus that killed him was likely the mRNA vaccine. Any medical professional I have spoken to and who has looked into this further has been quick to disregard the vaccine as the cause as “the research” shows myocarditis cases only happening within two weeks of an administered dose. First off, what fucking research? We ARE the fucking research. Secondly, this is only what they are allowing to be reported. Continued…SOURCES:Mirrored - Boot Camp