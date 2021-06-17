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9/11 Predictive Programming? BBC Documentaries from 1965 and 1978
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249 views • June 17, 2021
This is a mirror of Zachary K. Hubbard's video from his channel, Gematria Effect Sports.

The BBC documentary, Connections, released in 1978, displays eerie similarities to the September 11th attack in 2001, including "Scandinavian Airlines Flight 911" losing radio contact and flying towards Manhattan on November 9th (11/9). The film features gratuitous shots of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre.

The second documentary featured, "The War Game", released in 1965, contains similar symbolism during a mandatory home requisition, including house number "119" at 9:11am in September, in "Canterbury" which has a Gematria value of 911.

Finally, a clip of BBC News' coverage of the "collapse" of WTC 7, the Salomon Brothers Building, on September 11th, 2001. If you look closely you'll see the building still standing in the background during the interview, before the video feed abruptly cuts off.

I recommend everyone learn more about Gematria, the simple process of turning letters into numbers, a code which governs the events of history and our daily lives in ways some of us could never imagine. I want to thank Zach Hubbard for bringing this work to my attention.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9fQUgurPIc
Gematria Effect Sports

Mirrored Text - Media Consumer 9/11

Thanks to Brenda C for Link
Keywords
bbc9-11predictive programmingwtc 7
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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