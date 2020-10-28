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Battle Of The Sexes?
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10 views • October 28, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3867/ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3867-ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Question: “It seems an inevitable trend in culture for men and women to continue to separate into what looks like a clear fact/value split. This complicates and most likely prevents the potential for healing between the sexes. I have been working to understand the history and reasoning behind feminism and discouraged to find men and women growing more distant from one another. In light of these facts, how likely do you see a return for men to their traditional roles, where they are 'drawn back into family life...convinced that being a good husband and father is a manly thing to do; that parental duty and sacrifice are masculine virtues; that marital love and fidelity are not female standards imposed upon men externally, but an integral part of the male character--something inherent and original?' What would it take for men to realize and live out this truth?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3867/ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3867-ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Question: “It seems an inevitable trend in culture for men and women to continue to separate into what looks like a clear fact/value split. This complicates and most likely prevents the potential for healing between the sexes. I have been working to understand the history and reasoning behind feminism and discouraged to find men and women growing more distant from one another. In light of these facts, how likely do you see a return for men to their traditional roles, where they are 'drawn back into family life...convinced that being a good husband and father is a manly thing to do; that parental duty and sacrifice are masculine virtues; that marital love and fidelity are not female standards imposed upon men externally, but an integral part of the male character--something inherent and original?' What would it take for men to realize and live out this truth?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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