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COV-19 Labeled Circuit Board in 5G Equipment - This Is the 5th Video Proof I Have Found
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1481 views • April 27, 2021
I have seen these in the US, UK, France, Germany and Spain. This is causing everyone to get sick, there is NO Covid virus! This is poisoning us and we react with Flu like symptoms. This is THE BIGGEST EVIL CONSPIRACY IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY!
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