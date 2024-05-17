Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Coffee with Christine, UN Troops 5/16/24:
channel image
Reverend Christine
142 Subscribers
62 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mail call. Saw a vaxxed friend haven't seen in months. No Med Beds. GOP going commie IRS, Republicans in congress. Republicans want to send protesters to Gaza to die. Attack from a drone here in the U.S. next month. Turkey turned it's back on the Palestinians. UN Troops being brought in as Migrant Refugees.......God Bless us all.  

Keywords
healthaliensgovernmentearthquakesfemazombiescometeclipsefema-campsnew-world-orderagenda-2030agenda-21transhumansreverend-christinedead-planetun-troops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket