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HOUSE of M & the HEX on Humanity | Templar RESET Ritual Morning Sickness | Labor Day COMETH
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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78 views • April 13, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #Exodus

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -


2021 Astrology and Dates Referenced: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day

Marvel Characters Referenced: https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics | https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics

Batman NFT’s (and 55 V Steg): https://www.gamesradar.com/batman-leads-dc-into-nft-crypto-art/

Wrestlemania 37 Items:
https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski

Verasity Crypto: https://verasity.io/

43 Year Floods (mentioned from Discord): https://www.facebook.com/abcmidnorthcoast/posts/3810656358989472

VX Pass (referenced from Discord): https://www.vxpass.com/

EPIC (For Everyone) Pricing Reset in [V]ail, Co.: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-historic-move-vail-resorts-reduces-all-pass-prices-by-20-percent-toward-goal-of-epic-for-everyone-301254622.html

19[55] Porsche [55]0 Spyder Shipping Container Find: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/find-century-rare-1955-porsche-550-spyder-found-shipping-container

SUEZ CANAL Exodus Ritual: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/suez-crisis | https://www.thebiblejourney.org/biblejourney2/25-the-israelites-journey-from-egypt-to-mt-sinai/the-israelites-cross-the-sea-of-reeds/ | https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/21/moses-red-sea-exodus | https://qz.com/1988437/the-suez-canals-worst-stuck-ship-fiasco-lasted-eight-years/

Continued Artemis BLOOD MOON Symbolism: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/

EQ V Steg Teaser (Veeshan): https://everquestlore.fandom.com/wiki/Veeshan

Argentina 22nd IMF Allocation for $5b: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-24/argentina-can-t-pay-45-billion-imf-loan-vice-president-says

Zenith of the Alpha 1776 Magic Square vid: https://youtu.be/Fe-NWPtVjUI

Clif High ‘Little Bloop’ Refresher: https://youtu.be/e820TQLu1lY

Robert Sepehr New DNA Studies (Aryans): https://youtu.be/pOBQpV5L_Cw

Joni Patry April Astrology Report: https://youtu.be/JzVJjNTinic
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