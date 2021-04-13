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HOUSE of M & the HEX on Humanity | Templar RESET Ritual Morning Sickness | Labor Day COMETH
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78 views • April 13, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #Exodus
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
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Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
2021 Astrology and Dates Referenced: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day
Marvel Characters Referenced: https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics | https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Batman NFT’s (and 55 V Steg): https://www.gamesradar.com/batman-leads-dc-into-nft-crypto-art/
Wrestlemania 37 Items:
https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski
Verasity Crypto: https://verasity.io/
43 Year Floods (mentioned from Discord): https://www.facebook.com/abcmidnorthcoast/posts/3810656358989472
VX Pass (referenced from Discord): https://www.vxpass.com/
EPIC (For Everyone) Pricing Reset in [V]ail, Co.: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-historic-move-vail-resorts-reduces-all-pass-prices-by-20-percent-toward-goal-of-epic-for-everyone-301254622.html
19[55] Porsche [55]0 Spyder Shipping Container Find: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/find-century-rare-1955-porsche-550-spyder-found-shipping-container
SUEZ CANAL Exodus Ritual: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/suez-crisis | https://www.thebiblejourney.org/biblejourney2/25-the-israelites-journey-from-egypt-to-mt-sinai/the-israelites-cross-the-sea-of-reeds/ | https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/21/moses-red-sea-exodus | https://qz.com/1988437/the-suez-canals-worst-stuck-ship-fiasco-lasted-eight-years/
Continued Artemis BLOOD MOON Symbolism: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/
EQ V Steg Teaser (Veeshan): https://everquestlore.fandom.com/wiki/Veeshan
Argentina 22nd IMF Allocation for $5b: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-24/argentina-can-t-pay-45-billion-imf-loan-vice-president-says
Zenith of the Alpha 1776 Magic Square vid: https://youtu.be/Fe-NWPtVjUI
Clif High ‘Little Bloop’ Refresher: https://youtu.be/e820TQLu1lY
Robert Sepehr New DNA Studies (Aryans): https://youtu.be/pOBQpV5L_Cw
Joni Patry April Astrology Report: https://youtu.be/JzVJjNTinic
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
2021 Astrology and Dates Referenced: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day
Marvel Characters Referenced: https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics | https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Batman NFT’s (and 55 V Steg): https://www.gamesradar.com/batman-leads-dc-into-nft-crypto-art/
Wrestlemania 37 Items:
https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski
Verasity Crypto: https://verasity.io/
43 Year Floods (mentioned from Discord): https://www.facebook.com/abcmidnorthcoast/posts/3810656358989472
VX Pass (referenced from Discord): https://www.vxpass.com/
EPIC (For Everyone) Pricing Reset in [V]ail, Co.: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-historic-move-vail-resorts-reduces-all-pass-prices-by-20-percent-toward-goal-of-epic-for-everyone-301254622.html
19[55] Porsche [55]0 Spyder Shipping Container Find: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/find-century-rare-1955-porsche-550-spyder-found-shipping-container
SUEZ CANAL Exodus Ritual: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/suez-crisis | https://www.thebiblejourney.org/biblejourney2/25-the-israelites-journey-from-egypt-to-mt-sinai/the-israelites-cross-the-sea-of-reeds/ | https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/21/moses-red-sea-exodus | https://qz.com/1988437/the-suez-canals-worst-stuck-ship-fiasco-lasted-eight-years/
Continued Artemis BLOOD MOON Symbolism: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/
EQ V Steg Teaser (Veeshan): https://everquestlore.fandom.com/wiki/Veeshan
Argentina 22nd IMF Allocation for $5b: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-24/argentina-can-t-pay-45-billion-imf-loan-vice-president-says
Zenith of the Alpha 1776 Magic Square vid: https://youtu.be/Fe-NWPtVjUI
Clif High ‘Little Bloop’ Refresher: https://youtu.be/e820TQLu1lY
Robert Sepehr New DNA Studies (Aryans): https://youtu.be/pOBQpV5L_Cw
Joni Patry April Astrology Report: https://youtu.be/JzVJjNTinic
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