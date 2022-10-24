Satan Klaus and the WEF Total Global Domination Fourth Reich Industrial Revolution

We live in a world where the UK crime minister has a shorter shelf life than lettuce, America’s 2IC gets an orgasm about electric school buses, and the only place you’ll find “Science” is on a milk carton.





*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - "Sheeple": https://youtu.be/JgFgnXtF9Cc (play until 2:10 at start, rest at the end)





Sandy Hook Families Seek $2.75 Trillion:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-21/sandy-hook-families-seek-2-75-trillion-from-alex-jones





Biden Can’t Say Numbers Correctly:

https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1583153247149121536?s=20&t=5CDvSHqc4N6cGLS58x659g





Biden Speaks Gibberish:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1583239479183085569





M People’s 1990s hit “Moving On Up (Moving On Out)” accompanied Liz Truss as she took to the stage in Birmingham to make her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday, 5 October: https://twitter.com/Brentus88/status/1583079448479309824





Daily Star live feed - the lettuce outlasted Liz Truss: https://mothership.sg/2022/10/liz-truss-lettuce/





UK Treasury To Bail-Out Bank Of England's £11 Billion QE Losses

“...assistance to financial institutions - payment to the Bank of England.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/uk-treasury-bails-out-bank-englands-ps11-billion-qe-losses?s=09





Treasury Yields:

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1582766823740579840?t=4fPurLAHdpbQ1-KcVAwsaQ&s=19





Last 8 recessions Preceded by Inversion of Treasuries:

https://twitter.com/charliebilello/status/1582550768791392256?s=20&t=xPhmTCYSY1d0IjCcB8LHOQ





Historic Look at Yields:

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1582783336355102721?t=o5xVdFdso8yZ6iMzElWp0g&s=19





Credit Suisse Shorts Soar:

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1583608570561822720?s=20&t=JIGtEikO7Qy-4wQHWc29EA





"I come from a family if the price of gasoline went up at the gas station we felt it," says Biden.

This is completely false. Gas prices were flat during Biden's childhood.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1582789102659047424





Biden: "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now, not while a war is raging.": https://t.me/c/1264095585/28449





Kamala’s Favorite Party of the Bill:

https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1582760243138007040?t=1t5go9_dstRjYwSkGrz2Pg&s=19





Stacey Abrams Says Abortion Will Solve Inflation Problem:

https://twitter.com/DanODonnellShow/status/1582721633420120066





3D Steak Printing:

https://twitter.com/thehealthb0t/status/1582748509047881730





Social Credit Scores and Credit Lines Based on Coffee Consumption and Uber Use:

https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1581565560906977281?ref_src=twsrc





"Privacy and anonymity are tricky issues, but it's worth it to sacrifice a little privacy for security." - Cecilia Skingsley - BIS Innovation Hub Director: https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1581569943329349632



