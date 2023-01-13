Jimmy Fallon Writes A New COVID 19 Song - Get Woke, Go Broke!

Jimmy Fallon could not possibly be as stupid as he is portraying himself to be on his own show. We all know that there never was a pandemic worldwide and everybody has accepted the fact that covid-19 was never a thing beyond the common cold.





Regardless of the stupid names they give each strain, it still does not exist in the way that they say that it does. Jimmy Fallon decided to take the bait or perhaps he was paid to do so, and then sings a song like a prize fool about the new name of the new supposed variant comparing it to Star Wars and Elon Musk through extremely unclever rhyming of pop culture references.





It is all too obvious that the American government is paying celebrities to appear like idiots praising or at least in my eyes praising a disease that does not exist by continuing to hammer into your head that it possibly does so that you'll put a mask on and be a good little boy and girl and pay more taxes and pay the fines that they issue to you for not wearing a mask in the grocery store.





I can no longer be polite in my musings about this, if you put a mask on your face because CNN tells you to do so, you're a retard! Enjoy the song retard!









Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show LIVE - Tuesdays 7PM Mountain Time / 9PM Eastern Time

on www.FreedomReport.ca





Read My Blog - www.KevinJJohnston.ca





Follow Me on Truth.Social - https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston

Follow Me on GAB - https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston