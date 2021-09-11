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WANT to UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING?? SERIOUSLY !! E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. -Here's The RANT !!!! WOW!! (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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205 views • September 11, 2021
We all took the bait from Lucifer to get host bodies and now here we are. Milley Sirus knows and the little Satanist mocks you.
Psalms 82:6 I have said, Ye are gods (angles); and all of you are children of the most High.
Psalms 82:7 But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.
John 10:34 Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, Ye are gods (angles)?
John 10:35 If he called them gods, unto whom the word of God came, and the scripture cannot be broken;
Psalms 82:6 I have said, Ye are gods (angles); and all of you are children of the most High.
Psalms 82:7 But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.
John 10:34 Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, Ye are gods (angles)?
John 10:35 If he called them gods, unto whom the word of God came, and the scripture cannot be broken;
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