I Don't Know You and I never Did

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine if You were counting on someone and they told you "I don't even know you"
Then You realize that You never really spent any time with them to get to know them?
Music by Send Rain
Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite
E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]
Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943
My Backup Channel pastorbobncc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA