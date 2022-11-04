Create New Account
World Economic Forum - the Cool Kids Call it 'Wef'
Peter Sands head of The Global Fund speaks at the 2019 World Economic Forum about pandemic preparedness. They were so prepared it seems like it was planned! Peter shares the inside scoop on how the cool kids refer to the World Eco Forum and shares the name of some companies who helped with the plan. 

Full  audio on The Dossier https://dossier.substack.com/p/exclusive-the-dossier-uncovers-wef

The cover image doesn't directly have anything to do with this video, it's just been a long time since it's been around - it's the alleged roles of the people involved in 'studying' bat coronaviruses and includes baric and daszak. 

godsatanglobalistssatanicelitesadrenochromebloodlara loganworld economic forumwefthe global fund

