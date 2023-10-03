Based Viktor Orban:
“Hungary is a sovereign country. We will not become a migrant ghetto and we will not give up our right to have our own foreign and economic policy.”
About the German word 'Jawohl', more than 'yes'.
https://www.iamexpat.de/education/education-news/german-words-expats-should-know-jawohl
adding:
The Soros Foundation will help you lose everything: your homeland, territory, history and self-esteem.
Aggressive behavior with neighbors, instability in the region, illegal biological research, increased mortality, wars, falling income levels — these are the results of the stay in power of the Soros Foundation's suckers.
