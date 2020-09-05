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Jurassic World: The Untold Story! | Movie Review
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16 views • September 05, 2020
An in-depth look at the blockbuster movie "Jurassic World" with Stefan Molyneux. Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park. After 10 years of operation and visitor rates declining, a new attraction is created to re-spark interest and goes horribly wrong!
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Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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