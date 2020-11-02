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THE COVID-19 GENOCIDE OF 2020 [2020-10-28] - CLAIRE EDWARDS (VIDEO)
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117 views • November 02, 2020
THE COVID-19 GENOCIDE OF 2020 [2020-10-28] - CLAIRE EDWARDS (VIDEO)
CLAIRE EDWARDS exposes how everything PLANdemic, measures and more what happens currently was planned for years, by the world economic forum and how governments are corporations that follow the interests of those in power and not of the people. What is really making people sick, what is coming a totalitarianism and a technocracy, a model similar to that of China. What are vaccines and the new covid vaccine that they contain nanochips and nanocrystals to control over the internet and also to kill certain people. Finally, it makes a general appeal that they stop being accomplices of the genocide.
Please share this video as often as you can. We must awaken the masses and try to stop people from getting the fake PCR Tests, and definitely stop them from ever taking THE FINAL SOLUTION known as the Covid-19 vaccination. If vaccines protected people, those that get vaccinations would have nothing to fear from all the Conscious beings that will be fighting against the jab. This is a very well written speech, and it just may help to awaken a few more people that are starting to slightly awaken.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
CLAIRE EDWARDS exposes how everything PLANdemic, measures and more what happens currently was planned for years, by the world economic forum and how governments are corporations that follow the interests of those in power and not of the people. What is really making people sick, what is coming a totalitarianism and a technocracy, a model similar to that of China. What are vaccines and the new covid vaccine that they contain nanochips and nanocrystals to control over the internet and also to kill certain people. Finally, it makes a general appeal that they stop being accomplices of the genocide.
Please share this video as often as you can. We must awaken the masses and try to stop people from getting the fake PCR Tests, and definitely stop them from ever taking THE FINAL SOLUTION known as the Covid-19 vaccination. If vaccines protected people, those that get vaccinations would have nothing to fear from all the Conscious beings that will be fighting against the jab. This is a very well written speech, and it just may help to awaken a few more people that are starting to slightly awaken.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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